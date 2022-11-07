Arrest Warrant Issued For Second Suspect in Yakima Inn Shooting

Yakima Police are now searching for a second suspect in the October 21 killing of 31-year-old Angelica Aguilar at a Yakima hotel. An arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on murder and kidnapping charges in the fatal shooting of Aguilar who was shot in the face and torso and found dead at the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street.

One suspect was arrested last week

Last week the other suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez was arrested in Buena by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. He's now sitting in the Yakima County Jail facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and ransom of a hostage and other charges.

Witnesses at the hotel helped police identify the suspects

Police say witnesses helped identify both suspects. Sanchez-Perez is considered armed and dangerous. The day after Aguilar was shot at the Yakima Inn another fatal shooting was reported and it remains unsolved. 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on East Chestnut Avenue.

A homicide reported on January 11 at the Yakima Inn also remains unsolved. 38-year-old Clayton Peter Brown Jr. died after being shot in a room at the hotel.

Authorities know someone knows something about the homicides.

Do you know or have you heard anything?

If you know anything that could help authorities contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or call in your tips to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.