Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street.

Yakima Police say the shooting was gang related

It happened at about 12:00 pm Thursday when four juveniles started arguing with a 28-year-old man who was walking in the area. During the exchange of words the man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment. We don't know his condition today and he hasn't been identified.

Police detained the four juveniles, ages 12 to 16 for questioning. Two now faces charges. The others were released.

Yakima Police continue to search for answers in the Tuesday shooting

Yakima Police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting at the Circle K store at 18th Street and East Nob Hill Blvd. Three people were killed by the gunman, 21-year-old Jarid Haddock who then took his own life hours after the attack.

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's still working with police on search warrants served at Haddock's home and vehicle.

Brusic says his office was acting fast the day of the murders. He says he had issued an arrest warrant for Haddock at about the time he was found dead from suicide near the target store Tuesday afternoon.

