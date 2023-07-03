Fourth of July Inferno: It’s Possible in Yakima So Be Careful

State fire assistance was mobilized over the weekend in support of two big fires in the state. Local firefighters working to contain the Rest Haven Fire located in Yakima County, near Selah and the Tunnel Five Fire located in Skamania County, near the town of Underwood.

THE FLAMES CAME CLOSE TO HOMES IN THE AREA



Level three evacuation orders were issued in both fires as the flames threatened homes and other property. But after battling flames Sunday and Sunday night the Level 3 Evacuation notice has been lifted for the Rest Haven Road area.

It was a hot and dry fight against the flames that burned hundreds of acres of grass and brush.

FIREFIGHTERS AND HELICOPTERS HELPED ATTACK THE FIRES

Helicopters from the Yakima Training Center helped with water drops to contain the blaze. Fire officials say the local fire started in the 100 block of Rest Haven Road at about 2:00 pm Sunday. Crews from Selah, East Valley, Gleed and Yakima County Fire District 5 battled the flames.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRES REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION BUT MOST ARE STARTED BY HUMANS



Some structures were burned in the Tunnel Five fire but no reports of any homes or other properties damaged by the flames in Yakima. The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

That was Sunday. On Saturday firefighters battled a big grass and brush fire in the Wapato area that threatened some properties. No injuries were reported in any of the fires. Officials from the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office say fires started by lightning and other natural causes but they say a majority of the fires, about 85% are started by humans in Washington State.

