Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam

Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.

The scam is back because it claims victims in Yakima

The scammers keep trying to find victims in Yakima because they've been successful in the past. In fact Yakima Police say in 2017 a Yakima man lost upwards of $10,000 in the Publishers Clearing House scam. The man received a call saying he'd won the top prize even though he had never entered the contest. The man contacted Yakima Police after losing the $10,000 and at that time it was too late because authorities could do nothing to get the money back.

There's only two ways you'll be notified of a win

According to the Publishers Clearing House website at pch.com;

"All PCH prizes of $500 or greater are awarded by either certified or express letter or in person by our famous Prize Patrol at our option."

That means if you get a notice that you've won a prize by any other way than certified mail or an in-person award you are the victim of a scam.

Other scams that come at this time of year come in the form of scammers calling saying they're raising money for victims of the Florida hurricane or police and fire units. Police say if you get any of these calls do your homework. Get a call back number and try to reach the organization so your questions can be answered. Police say do all that work before giving any of your money or other financial information.

