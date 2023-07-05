Have You Seen This Man? Yakima Man Wanted For Attempted Murder
Yakima Police are searching for a suspect in a domestic violence incident in Yakima. they say Hector Mendoza is wanted for attempted murder. If you know where to find Mendoza call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
YAKIMA POLICE ARE BUSY ALL THE TIME WITH DOMESTIC CALLS
Domestic violence is a big problem in the city of Yakima. In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. On average police respond to nearly 2,000 incidents every year. That places Yakima within the top five cities in the state for the number of domestic violence incidents.
MANY SEEK HELP AND MANY CHANGE LIVES IN YAKIMA
Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community. Kilty says they work closely with the Yakima Police Department through the department's Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team.
THE TEAM WORKS DAILY ON HELPING THOSE IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The team was developed to create a more complete response involving law enforcement, mental health and survivor advocates and other partners. The response team meets daily to talk about new cases, response plans and provide services and safety to domestic violence survivors or victims and their children. Many of the women and children find safety and security at the YWCA shelter.
THE SHELTER IS GROWING
When finished the new shelter will provide a lot more help and more private rooms plus areas for children and families.
