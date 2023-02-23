Yakima AT&T Customers Beware of Scam Emails and Messages

If you have your phone service through AT&T you may have received a scam message asking for your information either in the form of an email or a text message.

Company officials say it's a phishing scam. The scammers are hoping you'll believe it's a legitimate message and respond with vital financial information. Don't do that.

AT7T OFFICIALS GIVES TIPS ON HOW TO SPOT A SCAM MESSAGE

Make odd claims about your bill. They may say that a bill is ready, an account needs to be verified, or a payment needs to be confirmed. These emails often include a link to sign in to your account. Don’t click on the link.

Ask for personal or account info.

Claim a high balance is due. The email may also threaten to suspend your account if you don’t pay the high balance.

Not include an account number. When we email you about your AT&T bill, we'll include either several digits or your full account number on it.

Include links to non-AT&T websites. Hover over the links in the email to see the true destination website. A malicious site may try to mimic the look of an AT&T website.

Include attachments. AT&T bills don't include attachments. Fake attachments will be in .zip format and may have names that start with ATT_Payment.

AT&T OFFICIALS WOULD NEVER ASK FOR VITAL INFORMATION IN A MESSAGE

AT&T officials say they don't send email or text messages requesting customers personal account or credit information.

If you receive an email message that appears to come from AT&T and asks you to provide your email ID, password, Social Security number or other personal information, do not reply to it.

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES: