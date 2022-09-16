Live Your Heartwarming Dream in a Priceless Palace in West Richland

It's always fun to look at local real estate and dream a little.

If you're looking for the perfect masterpiece, it's here, in West Richland. You may want to get to THIS open house sooner than later. Everything about this 6 bedroom-4 bath home is stunning. From the great room to the main living space, the accents are tremendous in detail.

The master suite features a fabulous bath with a soaking tub and walk-in shower.

This Infinity home has a full stucco exterior with rock accents. Take a sneak peek before moving in.

Live Your Heartwarming Dream in West Richland Priceless Palace This luxurious home in West Richland features 6 bedrooms and 4 baths, with 4,585 square feet of living space. It has everything wanted and needed for the growing family. Slab quartz countertops and tile floors in all the bathrooms and laundry room. Visit this masterpiece at 7060 Ithaca Street in West Richland, 99353.

According to the official listing on Trulia:

The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, a full-wall quartz backsplash, and a waterfall kitchen island with easy access to the walk-in pantry. The covered patio includes a gas BBQ hook-up, panoramic views, and access to the fully landscaped yard with UGS. The Master bedroom features crown molding, a coffered ceiling, and recessed accent rope lighting. En suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower with mud set pan and tile surround, double sink vanity, and walk-in closet with extra storage shelves. Two additional bedrooms on the main level and a full bath.

Drive by your future home at 7060 Ithaca Street in West Richland, WA 99353.

There is a 3-car garage, covered patio, and deck. This home has so many details, features, and storage. You must visit to appreciate all of it.

