Live Your Heartwarming Dream in a Priceless Palace in West Richland
It's always fun to look at local real estate and dream a little.
If you're looking for the perfect masterpiece, it's here, in West Richland. You may want to get to THIS open house sooner than later. Everything about this 6 bedroom-4 bath home is stunning. From the great room to the main living space, the accents are tremendous in detail.
The master suite features a fabulous bath with a soaking tub and walk-in shower.
This Infinity home has a full stucco exterior with rock accents. Take a sneak peek before moving in.
According to the official listing on Trulia:
The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, a full-wall quartz backsplash, and a waterfall kitchen island with easy access to the walk-in pantry. The covered patio includes a gas BBQ hook-up, panoramic views, and access to the fully landscaped yard with UGS. The Master bedroom features crown molding, a coffered ceiling, and recessed accent rope lighting. En suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower with mud set pan and tile surround, double sink vanity, and walk-in closet with extra storage shelves. Two additional bedrooms on the main level and a full bath.
Drive by your future home at 7060 Ithaca Street in West Richland, WA 99353.
There is a 3-car garage, covered patio, and deck. This home has so many details, features, and storage. You must visit to appreciate all of it.