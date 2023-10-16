Washington State Students Score Big on High School Assessments

High school students in Washington continue to perform better than most states on the American College Test (ACT).

Information from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction says results from the College Board show the Evergreen State is one of only five states where student ACT scores increased since 2021.

“From the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) to ACT scores, we consistently see Washington’s students outperforming the nation when similar groups of students are assessed,” said State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

According to information on the state's website, 78% of Washington’s test-takers from the class of 2023 met the college preparedness benchmark in English language arts, 71% met the benchmark in math, 61% in reading, and 61% in science. Of all Washington test-takers, 50% met the college preparedness benchmark in all four areas assessed.

“Washington’s ACT scores are substantially higher than the national average, but that is not the comparison we focus on,” Superintendent Reykdal added. “For this assessment, we focus on our students that are likely the most clearly focused on university admissions, and we compare ourselves only to states who test a similar percentage of their students. Even with that focus, Washington’s students perform exceedingly well, and these learners should be very proud of their hard work."

Many students take the ACT to see whether they're ready for higher education courses in language, math, science and other subjects.

The Superintendent of Public Instruction claims declining rates of enrollment in remedial courses show that more students enter college “prepared” than ever before.

