Washington Minimum Wage Workers to Get Bump in Pay

Minimum wage workers in Washington will get a small raise in a few months.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced today that the minimum wage will increase to $16.28 per hour effective January 1, 2024. That's a 3.4% increase from the 2023 wage of $15.74.

Washington currently has the highest state-level minimum wage in the nation.

Cities can set minimum wages higher than the state. Seattle, SeaTac, and Tukwila, have higher wages.

Under state law, L&I calculates the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). In making the calculation, L&I compares the CPI-W index from August of the previous year to August of the current year.

More information about the wage can be found here.

