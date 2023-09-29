Washington Minimum Wage Workers to Get Bump in Pay

Washington Minimum Wage Workers to Get Bump in Pay

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minimum wage workers in Washington will get a small raise in a few months.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced today that the minimum wage will increase to $16.28 per hour effective January 1, 2024. That's a 3.4% increase from the 2023 wage of $15.74.

Washington currently has the highest state-level minimum wage in the nation.

Cities can set minimum wages higher than the state. Seattle, SeaTac, and Tukwila, have higher wages.

Under state law, L&I calculates the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). In making the calculation, L&I compares the CPI-W index from August of the previous year to August of the current year.

More information about the wage can be found here.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

Filed Under: 16.28, increase, Minimum Wage, washington state department of labor and industries
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA