Best Destinations for Beer Lovers in Washington

Washington has the 4th most craft breweries in America - Here are some great options.

West of the Cascades

Bellingham

Bellingham Beer Week happens each April.

Boundary Bay Brewery’s downtown pub was established in 1985.

Gruff Brewing Co. is also downtown - with great fire pits!

Kulshan Brewing Company Check out one of their three great locations.

El Sueñito Brewing. They opened in 2023 with a tasty Latino menu!

Seattle

Home to 60 craft breweries.

Reuben’s Brews is One of two Ballard locations. They lovingly give back to local non-profits.

Lucky Envelope Brewing is the other Ballard craft brewery that spotlights beer stylings from around the globe.

Holy Mountain Brewing is known for its barrel-aged beers.

Métier Brewing Company loves beer and Japanese-inspired food.

Georgetown Brewing Company, come enjoy their beer - now known around the Northwest.

Fremont Brewing Co., and Pike Brewing Company - both near iconic Pike Place Market

Vancouver, WA - and the Columbia River Gorge

Come to North Bank Beer Week every September.

Heathen Brewing is now found in three locations!

Loowit Brewing Company watch all the Portland Timbers matches here..

Vice Beer, Love the 90s? You’ll dig it here.

Backwoods Brewing Company, Pizzas & IPA’s, not far from great windsurfing.

Everybody’s Brewing, Sit on their deck and stare at majestic Mount Hood.

Skagit Valley

Anacortes Brewery Specializing in German beers - One of Washington’s oldest breweries.

Chuckanut Brewery is Brewing German-style lagers in Burlington.

Garden Path Fermentation produces beer, mead, wine, and cider in open-air containers - with unique flavors in each slow-brewed batch.

Tacoma

Come check out Tacoma Beer Week every August.

E9 Brewing Co. is a town favorite with two locations. A tap room to meet your friends and a renovated fire station to bring the kids.

7 Seas Brewery, located in Tacoma’s old “Brewery District”

Locations East of the Cascades

Yakima Valley

Come to one of Washington’s best beer festivals in the heart of hop country: Moxee Hop Festival in August & October’s Fresh Hop Ale Festival.

Bale Breaker Brewing Company opens year-round - with a popular taproom on its hop farm in Moxee.

Cowiche Creek Brewing Company also sits on a farm in Cowiche, WA - just outside Yakima.

Spokane

Enjoy two dozen great craft brew locations in the Inland Empire.

Brick West Brewing Company Located in the heart of downtown. Outdoor seating, live music, food trucks & great beer!

Iron Goat Brewing Co. Pizza, burritos, and great craft beer. This is calling my name.

No-Li Brewhouse, A Northwest favorite with a brewpub on the river, next door to Gonzaga.

Wildland Cooperative Great place to pick out a pumpkin and stop in for a beer at their Green Bluff brewery farm and market. Open Spring through Fall.

Walla Walla

I’ve wanted to take my wife to America’s #1-rated wine region - and check out the brew pubs.

Burwood Brewing Company dog-friendly outdoor patio with great food - in the airport district.

Quirk Brewing Come enjoy their large variety of beers and Mexican cuisine.

Big House Brew Pub Bring the family and enjoy their pub food and live music!

Wenatchee

Talented Wenatchee craft breweries have begun Wenatchee Brewers Row

Columbia Valley Brewing Company is Wenatchee’s oldest commercial brewery - with regular and seasonal varieties. Great food that includes the Pitmaster mac and cheese!

Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company is family-owned and operated - located in a quaint old house - now a converted brewery next to Riverfront Park.

Blewett Brewing Company has a thriving Leavenworth location and soon will inhabit the former Badger Mounting Brewing location at the foot of Wenatchee’s Orondo Street.

