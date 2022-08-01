Walla Walla Tuber Drowns On Wenatchee River

Walla Walla Tuber Drowns On Wenatchee River

Angela Waye

(Chelan, WA)  --  A man floating on an inner tube with friends on the Wenatchee River drowned on Saturday.  The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the 60-year-old Walla Walla man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he fell off the inner tube in rapids.  In a second set of rapids, he got separated from his friends and they found him floating face down.  A crew on a commercial raft helped move him across the river to medics.  They tried for an hour to revive him, but he was declared dead.

