WA State Now Has Highest Gas Prices in the U.S.

WA State Now Has Highest Gas Prices in the U.S.

Getty Images

 

According to AAA data, WA state now has the highest gas prices in the nation.

Price now sits at $4.89

That is the statewide  average for a gallon of regular unleaded. That represents an $.08 cent jump over last week, from $4.81. The reason for the rise since January is the state's carbon tax, which requires industry and businesses to purchase pollution credits to offset their emissions.

There have been two carbon auctions, and likely two more this year. Experts say it's likely we will eclipse $5.00 before the end of 2023.

By comparison, the national average according to AAA is $3.57, it actually dropped two cents. CA is close by, with an average price of $4.86.  WA also passed Hawaii last  week, who traditionally has high prices.

San Juan County remains the highest in the state, with an average price of $5.43, while Asotin County is at $4.27, making it the lowest. The only other counties ranked "blue" or lowest by AAA are Spokane, Garfield, Skagit, Pend Oreille, and Yakima. They all rank between $4.27 and $4.79.

 In other metro areas, the Tri-Cities is between $4.80 to $4.84, Seattle-Tacoma $5.06 and Vancouver $4,87.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

 

Filed Under: gas prices, WA state, wa statea
Categories: Business, Local News, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA