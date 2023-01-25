WA State Catholic Leaders Oppose Constitutional Abortion Plan

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The WA State Catholic Conference formally opposes Gov. Inslee's attempt to have abortion rights codified, or guaranteed, by amending the state constitution.

Bishops release an official statement on the subject

The Council is made up of the 5 Catholic Bishops in Washington state, and they are firmly against the plan.

The release acknowledged the role WA voters have played in allowing abortion rights, but they oppose the constitutional move because they say it will allow such procedures to be performed up to the birth of the baby.

Part of their statement read as follows:

"The human person is not only sacred but also social. How we organize our society in economics, law, and politics directly affects human dignity and the capacity of individuals to grow in community. Clearly stated, as Catholics we believe in the inviolate dignity of the human person from conception to natural death."

The release also noted:

"According to the State Department of Health, of nearly 100,000 pregnancies in Washington in 2020, there were just over 16,000 abortions. We must act on behalf of these lives being lost.

We call on Catholics and people of good will everywhere to continue their efforts to be involved in the political process to promote laws and policies supporting life, liberty, and justice for the common good. This is our Christian calling and responsibility."

To read their entire statement from their webpage, click here.