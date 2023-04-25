Lawsuit Over WA Assault Rifle Ban Filed As Inslee’s Signature Ink Dries

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Many observers, legislative and legal experts, and media talk show hosts predicted as soon as the "ink dried" from Gov. Inslee signing a controversial weapons ban, there would be a slew of lawsuits. The first one has already been filed.

Second Amendment Foundation sues over 'assault' weapons ban

Tuesday, April 25th. Gov. Inslee signed off on House Bill 1240, which bans many AR-15-type firearms, but also dozens of non-firing components such as scopes, stocks, and more.

The bill was passed using the Democratic majority in both legislative bodies, but now come the lawsuits.

“The State has enacted a flat prohibition on the manufacture, sale, import, and distribution of many types of firearms, inaccurately labeled as ‘assault weapons,’ which are owned by millions of ordinary citizens across the country,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb."

The term 'assault weapon' is vague, say critics, and has not been specifically defined. It's mainly a media-generated term used by gun control activists to describe rifles and other related weapons.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) is a Bellevue, WA-based group formed by Alan Gottlieb in 1974. Their mission statement reads as follows:

"The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) is dedicated to promoting a better understanding about our Constitutional heritage to privately own and possess firearms.

To that end, we carry on many educational and legal action programs designed to better inform the public about the gun control debate."

This is the first of what is expected to be a series of lawsuits over this gun measure.