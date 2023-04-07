AG Ferguson: Abortion Drug Remains Legal in Washington State

(Spokane, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a federal judge in Spokane has barred the FDA from taking any action that would reduce the availability of the abortion drug Mifepristone in Washington State or 16 other states which are part of a lawsuit regarding access to the drug.

This coincides with a ruling from another federal judge in Amarillo, Texas suspended the FDA's approval of Mifepristone. That judge's ruling is not in effect because the judge himself stayed it for a week to give the US Government time to appeal.

“Today’s ruling will preserve vital access to mifepristone while our case continues,” Ferguson said. “Mifepristone is scientifically proven to be safe and effective after more than 20 years of use in the United States. Attacks on reproductive freedom will continue, but we will continue to fight for the right to access mifepristone in Washington.”