Is Yakima ‘Weird’ Enough For A Voodoo Doughnut? Let’s Find Out!

While researching the Top 5 Bakeries in Portland, Oregon, I was reminded of a place I've only visited twice. Voodoo Doughnut! It was the first time I ever had a whole slice of bacon on a maple bar & cereal crammed into my old-fashioned. I've had my fair share of doughnuts, but the atmosphere, staff, and treats made that place so memorable, so much so that even reading the name brought the voodoo back to my life! Even now, as I write this, I'm craving one!



We have many great places in Yakima to get doughnuts and desserts. Viera's Bakery & Deli, Doolie's Kitchen (formerly Don's Donuts & Julie's Java), and Krispy Kreme are just a few examples. As excellent as each of those places are in their own way, they're not "weird" enough for me and my current mood!

Can Yakima Get A Voodoo Doughnut Franchise?

One of my good friends is a baker, so of course, my brain started spinning; if they franchise, I could get my buddy on board, and we can open our own Voodoo Doughnut Shop! Nope! According to Oregon Encyclopedia, Voodoo Doughnut is an independently owned and operated business. They opened in 2003 and have made amazingly uncanny concoctions for the past 20 years. Hosted weddings, been nationally recognized and have made it into the Guinness Book of World Records!

There is Hope!

Since the creators, Kenneth Pogson & Tres Shannon opened the first shop, they have expanded with several more locations. Spots in Texas, Colorado, and even Florida. So fingers crossed, they'll realize that Yakima isn't weird enough for Voodoo Doughnut, and they'll open a shop to help change that! After all, Voodoo's slogan is "The magic is in the hole!"

