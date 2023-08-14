Violent Couple Found Guilty in Fierce Beating

The two violent criminals, 37-year old Sundron Larsell Miller and 27-year old Eulojia Cantu-Lopez will face sentencing November 15th.

According to a press release from Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, a jury returned verdicts on August 11th following the trial of the would-be Mickey and Mallory, of White Swan, Washington.

On December 28, 2021, the unnamed victim was with both Miller and Cantu-Lopez, driving in the area of Fort Simcoe Road on the Yakama Reservation. The victim was driving her pickup when Miller began assaulting Cantu-Lopez. When the victim tried to intervene, both Miller and Cantu-Lopez turned and assaulted the victim.

The victim pulled over in an attempt to flee her attackers, but Miller pulled her from the truck. He then took a rifle the victim had stored in the back of her vehicle, pointing it at her face and pulled the trigger.

According tot he victim, she heard the hammer engage, but thankfully the firearm was unloaded. After attempting to kill the victim, Miller and Cantu-Lopez again beat the victim, throwing her in the back of the truck, and transported her to a residence in White Swan. As Miller drove away, Cantu-Lopez sat in the back seat and held the victim hostage. After arriving at a residence, the victim was again viciously beaten by the couple.

In what the Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington described as "an incredible amount of bravery," the victim was somehow able to break away and run for her life, stopping a passing motorist. Officers with the Yakama Nation Police Department quickly responded to the scene, apprehending the dangerous duo. Since the crimes were committed on Reservation land, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was brought in to assisted in the investigation, as well.

“I am incredibly grateful for the courage of victims – many of whom have suffered generations of trauma – who are willing to engage with law enforcement to seek justice,” stated U.S. Attorney Waldref.

“The sudden violence displayed in this case is horrifying,” added Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office.

Miller was found guilty of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with intent to commit murder. Cantu Lopez was found guilty of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.