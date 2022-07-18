Two Hurt After Gunfire at One Kennewick Apt Complex

(Kennewick, WA) -- A pool party at one Kennewick apartment complex turns violent after an argument breaks the gathering up on the 1100 Block West 10th Ave Friday and leads to gunfire. When the argument happened, two groups that were at the gathering split up and went to separate locations. Police say one group sought out and found the other group and opened fire hitting one male. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another victim was hurt as well. His injuries were said to be minor. Police have identified a suspect but so far no arrests. If you have any information, call Kennewick Police Department non-emergency dispatch.