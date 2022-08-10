Truck Rolls Over, Snarls Traffic on I-82 Near Benton City

(Benton City, WA) -- Washington State Patrol says the driver of a truck who fell asleep at the wheel, rolled the big rig and snarled traffic for a time Wednesday. This happened off I-82 on the eastbound side of the freeway, two miles east of Benton City. Washington State Patrol says the driver admitted to troopers he was drowsy and could not stay awake. Only minor injuries, but the right lane of the 82 Freeway was blocked while crews cleaned up the wreck. That caused heavy traffic delays through the area.