Check Out the Amazing Remains of the Oregon Trail Near Tri-Cities WA

Best Places Near Tri-Cities Washington To Check Out The Oregon Trail

Have you ever wanted to step back in time and walk in the footsteps of pioneers who traveled along the historic Oregon Trail?

Explore The Oregon Trail, Just A Few Hours Away From Tri-Cities Washington

I'm sure you remember the video game as a child but what about the real deal?

You can experience the real Oregon Trail near Tri-Cities Washington, it's quite the experience.

MECC MECC loading...

A visit to Echo Meadows near Tri-Cities WA is a must-see destination. This 320-acre site managed by the Bureau of Land Management offers visitors the chance to explore remnants of the Oregon Trail, including deep wagon swales that have stood the test of time.

The primary route of the Oregon Trail passed through Echo Meadows from 1847-1860, just four miles from the Umatilla River crossing. While emigrants did not stop or camp here, they left behind lasting signs of their passing.

Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=146973 Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=146973 loading...

Get our free mobile app

The deep wagon swales created by their wagons can still be seen today, providing a tangible connection to those who traveled westward in search of a better life.

Walking along the half-mile paved path at Echo Meadows allows visitors to immerse themselves in this rich history and imagine what life was like for early pioneers.

Located off Highway 320 west of Echo, Oregon, Echo Meadows is easily accessible for those exploring this historic site.

nps.gov nps.gov loading...

The one-mile-long stretch of swales offers a glimpse into the challenges travelers face on the Oregon Trail, as they navigate rough terrain and harsh conditions in pursuit of their dreams.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guernsey_(Wyoming)_-_Oregon_Trail_Ruts_16-9-2014_11-06-06.JPG#/media/File:Guernsey_(Wyoming)_-_Oregon_Trail_Ruts_16-9-2014_11-06-06.JPG https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Guernsey_(Wyoming)_-_Oregon_Trail_Ruts_16-9-2014_11-06-06.JPG#/media/File:Guernsey_(Wyoming)_-_Oregon_Trail_Ruts_16-9-2014_11-06-06.JPG loading...

Visitors to Echo Meadows should note that while there are no water or restroom facilities on-site, the area is open year-round for exploration.

It's important to respect private property boundaries when walking along the swales and to tread lightly on this historic ground.

So if you've been looking for the perfect day trip away from the Tri-Cities, pack a lunch and enjoy some real history on the Oregon Trail at Echo Meadows.

10 Spring Family Adventures You'll Love In Washington State Check out these 10 amazing spring break family destinations you'll love in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals