Tri-Cities Judge Named to 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals

(Washington, DC) -- A US District Court judge from the Tri-Cities has been named to the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals. The US Senate has confirmed Judge Salvador Mendoza to the appeals bench in a 46-40 vote. He's a graduate of Prosser High School and a lifelong Washington State resident. He is the first judge of Hispanic descent to be named to the Court of Appeals. Judge Mendoza is a graduate of the University of Washington and a law school graduate of UCLA.