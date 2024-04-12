Tragedy Strikes on SR 240: Fatal Collision Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

Kennewick, WA - A tragic head-on collision on SR 240 near Duportail Street has left one person dead and four others injured on April 11.

The devastating incident unfolded when a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane collided head-on with another vehicle, leading to catastrophic consequences. The wrong-way driver, identified as Ron Lusk, 60, from Kennewick, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Washington State Patrol reports indicate that the vehicle hit by Lusk contained two adults and two juveniles. Emergency responders swiftly transported both adults and one child to Trios Medical Center to receive treatment for their injuries. However, one juvenile required immediate and intensive care and was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for more serious injuries.

In the aftermath of the collision, authorities were forced to close the eastbound lanes of SR 240 for over an hour to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The community mourns the loss of life and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic event. As investigations continue, officials urge all motorists to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar accidents in the future.