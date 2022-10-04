Ted Bundy’s Fond Memory of Walla Walla Will Creep You Out

Author's note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2019.

Ted Bundy has been in the news again this week. Despite being executed in Florida 30 years ago, the morbid curiosity of the public is still high.

A new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile starring High School Musical heartthrob Zac Efron dropped this week. The film is told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins).

Florida Photographic Collection State Archives of Florida

New to Netflix this week is Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. It's 4 episodes long and documents Bundy's life and heinous crimes using tapes from interviews Bundy gave while incarcerated to drive the narrative. It's chilling and not for everyone, that's for sure.

In the early 1970s, Bundy volunteered for political campaigns. In 1972, Bundy joined Governor Dan Evans' re-election campaign. After Evans was re-elected, Bundy was hired as Ross Davis' assistant. Davis was Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party.

Photo by Kitera Dent on Unsplash

Bundy liked working in politics because he was able to be assertive and felt his intelligence made it easy to fit in.

People that knew Bundy said he was attracted to it because "he didn't have to be real" as long as he had a good "image."

In the first episode of the Netflix series, Ted explains:

And the social life. I mean the social life came with it. You were set, you know, you went out to dinner with people and they invited you to dinner, this is where they were, they took you to drinks, and they... and there I was, a life that had been missing for me. During the campaign I got laid for the first time. I got laid in Walla Walla.

For most people, their first time is a significant memory.