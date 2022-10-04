Kadlec Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Flag Raising

(Richland, WA) -- Kadlec Health marked October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month by raising a flag to honor survivors and in memory of those who have died of breast cancer. Each October for more than 20 years, a flag has flown beneath the American flag atop Kadlec Regional Medical Center. It also is a reminder of the importance of mammography as a key tool to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages. The flag was made by Sue Cornell, a member of the Kadlec Auxiliary.