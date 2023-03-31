Kadlec Raises Flag To Mark Organ Donation Awareness

(Richland, WA) -- Officials with Kadlec and others raised a flag over the Richland hospital's campus Friday morning in an effort to raise awareness for organ donation. The flag, which will fly during the month of April, is meant to mark Organ Donation Awareness Month in hopes of getting more people to declare themselves organ donors.

attachment-Kadlec Flag Raising 1 loading...

At a ceremony atop the Kadlec parking garage, Sue Bergin, who lost her son Mikhaill Stewart after being struck by a deer on his motorcycle in 2018, told the crowd she wanted to dispel myths about the organ donation process. She says we'll talk about cancer or diabetes, but "we don't talk about the one thing that can bring quality of life, and save lives, and that's organ donation."

Get our free mobile app

Other speakers at the event included Dr. Phani Kantamneni, who's the medical director of Kadlec’s Intensive Care unit and Laurie Rost, Hospital Development Program Manager with LifeCenter Northwest.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.