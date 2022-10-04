Why Were Ted Bundy’s Ashes Scattered in Washington’s Cascade Mountains?

Ted Bundy was one of the evilest people to have ever walked the face of this earth. He was calculating, manipulative, callous, egotistical, bloodthirsty, and deceitful; and he showed no remorse for the pain he brought to countless families. In a lot of ways, Ted Bundy is the face of evil, the tingle you feel down your spine on a dark night.

We all know the heinous crimes and atrocities committed by Bundy, so I won't glorify him by rehashing them. But what happened after Ted Bundy was finally caught for good?

Was Ted Bundy imprisoned in Walla Walla?

Even though Bundy is strongly associated with Washington, as he spent much of his life there, his crimes spanned many states. Bundy left a trail of blood and wickedness as he made his way across the country. It wasn't until he was in Florida that he was finally brought to justice. Unlike other notorious Washington serial killers who were incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary, Bundy was charged, tried, convicted, and executed in Florida.

Why were Ted Bundy's ashes scattered in Washington?

As crazy as this sounds, yes, even serial killers have final wishes that are enacted. Ted Bundy wished to be cremated and to have his ashes scattered in the Cascade Mountains of Washington. At least four of his victims were found near Taylor Mountain, where Bundy is reported to have said he had "happy memories." The will was signed just before his execution in the electric chair. So, I guess that's where I don't want my ashes scattered now. Thanks for that, Ted. Thankfully, the location where this was done wasn't disclosed. Gotta love the outdoors.