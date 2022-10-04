WA Election Officials Plan Voter Trust Campaign

(Seattle, WA) -- Election officials in Washington are assuring voters that the election system is secure. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs spoke this morning at a round table on election security. He discussed baseless and unproven claims of voter fraud from the 2020 election as a reason why misinformation has been prevalent during this year's primary cycle. They also believe misinformation will impact the general election cycle for the midterms. Ballots will be sent out in the coming weeks. Election day is November 8th.