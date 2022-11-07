Election Officials Expect Rush Of Ballots Today

(Seattle, WA) -- Election officials in Washington state expect a lot of ballots to be turned in at the last minute today for the midterms. On Monday, nearly 39-percent of ballots had been returned, which is low for a mid-term election. Voters are deciding a U.S. Senate race, Congressional seats, state and local officials along with local measures. Voters can mail their ballots as long as they have a postmark of November 8th, or they can put them in an official county election drop box. Ballots that are mailed can take a few days to arrive, so close races might not be decided until the end of the week.