Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center-UPDATED

Total Votes 33,977 Benton Assessor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 42,435 Benton Auditor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 43,395 Benton Clerk Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 42,404 Benton Commissioner District #2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 50,112 Benton Coroner Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 42,245 Benton Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 50,954 Benton Sheriff Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 41,813 Benton Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 40,470 Judicial SUPREME COURT Justice Position #01 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,599 SUPREME COURT Justice Position #05 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,696 SUPREME COURT Justice Position #06 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,512 Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 2 Judge Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,622 Benton, Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 50,982 Benton, Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 6 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,852 County Benton District Court Judge 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 36,406 Benton District Court Judge 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,513 Benton District Court Judge 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 36,523 Benton District Court Judge 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,462 Benton District Court Judge 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 37,792 Public Utility BENTON COUNTY PUD Commissioner 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 21,520 City/Town City Of Prosser Proposition 1 Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 1,331 Franklin Assessor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,281 Franklin Auditor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,279 Franklin Clerk Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,419 Franklin Commissioner District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 18,448 Franklin Coroner Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,547 Franklin Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,284 Franklin Sheriff Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 17,868 Franklin Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,411 Judicial SUPREME COURT Justice Position #01 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 14,071 SUPREME COURT Justice Position #05 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 14,156 SUPREME COURT Justice Position #06 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 14,100 COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION 3, DISTRICT 2 Judge Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 14,353 BENTON, FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT Judge Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 18,532 BENTON, FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT Judge Position 6 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 14,091 County Franklin District Court Judge Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 18,135 School PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 4,798 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 1,374 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 3 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 3,078 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 4 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 5,666 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR, AT LARGE, POS. 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 14,581 Public Utility PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 14,743 Walla Walla Assessor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,870 Walla Walla Auditor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 11,349 Walla Walla Clerk Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 9,095 Walla Walla County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 10,692 Walla Walla Coroner Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,960 Walla Walla Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 11,329 Walla Walla Sheriff Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,875 Walla Walla Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,859 Judicial SUPREME COURT Justice Position #01 *Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,133 SUPREME COURT Justice Position #05 *Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,178 SUPREME COURT Justice Position #06 *Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,085 COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION 3, DISTRICT 2 Judge Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 7,999 County Walla Walla District Court Judge - Full Time Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,344 Walla Walla District Court Judge - Part Time Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 9,429 Park and Recreation Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District Proposition No. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County. Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 140 School COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400 Proposition 1 Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 713 Oregon- Governor Tina Kotek Democrat, Working Families 47.12% 814,996 Donice Noelle Smith Constitution 0.40% 6,885 R Leon Noble Libertarian 0.34% 5,829 Betsy Johnson Nonaffiliated 8.63% 149,360 Christine Drazan Republican 43.40% 750,737 Write-in 0.11% 1,964 total votes 1,729,771 US Senator Jo Rae Perkins Republican, Constitution 40.82% 697,565 Dan Pulju Pacific Green 1.14% 19,468 Ron Wyden Democrat, Independent 56.11% 958,813 Chris Henry Progressive 1.81% 30,994 Write-in 0.11% 1,933 total votes 1,708,773 US Representative, 2nd District Joe Yetter Democrat 32.39% 95,723 Cliff S Bentz Republican 67.46% 199,391 Write-in 0.15% 458 total votes 295,572