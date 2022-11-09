Yakima County Election Day Results

If you voted in the November 8th general election you were in the minority in Yakima because a majority of people ignored the ballot. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says when all the counting is finished he expects at least a 50% turnout.

37% of the ballots sent to registered voters were counted on election night.

Here's the results from election night. More ballots will be counted each afternoon until the election is certified later this month.

Yakima County Commissioner District 1

Amanda Mckinney....68.79%

Angie Girard....31.21%

District 2

Kyle Curtis...59.05%

Dulce Gutierrez...40.95%

District 3

Ladon Linde...53.26%

Steve Saunders...46.74%

Yakima County Clerk

Billie Maggard...59.60%

Mischa Venables...40.40%

Yakima County Coroner

Jim Curtice...77.54%

Marshall Slight...22.46%

Yakima County
Proposition No. 1 EMS levy...

YES....72.40%

NO...27.60%

 

City of Selah
Proposition No. 1 NEEDS 60% MAJORITY TO PASS

APPROVED...51.50%

REJECTED...48.54%

For more results in Yakima County

https://www.yakimacounty.us/170/Elections

For more results statewide

https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/voters/

