Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center: See Results Here

(Olympia, WA) -- The following are unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election

--------------------------------------------

U.S. Senator

Total Votes 1,655,977

US Congressional District 4

Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 101,656

US Congressional District 5

Total Votes 172,917

WASHINGTON STATE - Secretary of State Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 1,605,865

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 8 - State Senator Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 19,473

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 8 - State Representative Pos. 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 17,702

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 8 - State Representative Pos. 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 18,218

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 9 - State Representative Pos. 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 28,497

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 9 - State Representative Pos. 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 27,766

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 15 - State Senator Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 9,781

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 15 - State Representative Pos. 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 8,157

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 15 - State Representative Pos. 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 7,880

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 16 - State Representative Pos. 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 13,690

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 16 - State Representative Pos. 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 13,648

Benton County

Legislative District 8 State Senator *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 19,473

Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 17,702

Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 18,218

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 15 State Senator *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 268

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 15 State Representative Pos. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 205

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 15 State Representative Pos. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 206

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 13,690

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 13,648

County

Benton Assessor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,807

Benton Auditor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 26,397

Benton Clerk Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,837

Benton Commissioner District #2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 30,412

Benton Coroner Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,720

Benton Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 30,840

Benton Sheriff Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 25,446

Benton Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 24,662

Judicial

SUPREME COURT Justice Position #01 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,112

SUPREME COURT Justice Position #05 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,190

SUPREME COURT Justice Position #06 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,062

Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 2 Judge Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,188

Benton, Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 30,892

Benton, Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 6 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,289

County

Benton District Court Judge 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 22,479

Benton District Court Judge 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,059

Benton District Court Judge 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 22,458

Benton District Court Judge 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,022

Benton District Court Judge 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 23,197

Public Utility

BENTON COUNTY PUD Commissioner 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 13,329

City/Town

City Of Prosser Proposition 1 Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 851

Franklin County

Franklin Assessor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,851

Franklin Auditor Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,858

Franklin Clerk Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,971

Franklin Commissioner District 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,516

Franklin Coroner Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 13,091

Franklin Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,858

Franklin Sheriff Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,005

Franklin Treasurer Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,979

Judicial

SUPREME COURT Justice Position #01 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 11,779

SUPREME COURT Justice Position #05 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 11,872

SUPREME COURT Justice Position #06 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 11,834

COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION 3, DISTRICT 2 Judge Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,059

BENTON, FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT Judge Position 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,520

BENTON, FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT Judge Position 6 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 11,839

County

Franklin District Court Judge Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 15,218

School

PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 3,981

PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 1,124

PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 3 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 3 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 2,651

PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 4 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 4 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 4,782

PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR, AT LARGE, POS. 5 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,185

Public Utility

PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT Commissioner District 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 12,407

Oregon-

US Senator

Jo Rae Perkins Republican, Constitution 42.09% 426,907

Dan Pulju Pacific Green 0.95% 9,627

Ron Wyden Democrat, Independent 55.26% 560,441

Chris Henry Progressive 1.60% 16,260

Write-in 0.10% 1,020

total votes 1,014,255

US Representative District 2

Joe Yetter Democrat 34.09% 67,925

Cliff S Bentz Republican 65.77% 131,067

Write-in 0.14% 277