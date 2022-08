(Vancouver, WA) -- Former President Trump's endorsed candidate Joe Kent has pulled ahead of U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler in the primary race for the second position in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District. Kent now leads Herrera Beutler by 813 votes. More ballots will be counted today. Democrat Marie Glusenkamp Perez remains in first place and will face either Kent or Herrera Beutler in the November General Election.