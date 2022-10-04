Have You've Been To Gravity Hill In Prosser Washington?

If you're looking for a fun and mysterious day trip, look no further than Gravity Hill outside Prosser Washington. This strange phenomenon has been baffling visitors for years. But what is it? And why does it happen?

The Mysterious Gravity Hill Has A Dark Origin According To Locals

One of the most famous gravity hills is located just outside Prosser, Washington. It's one of our favorite spookiest places to visit during Halloween.

Have you ever heard of a gravity hill? It's a place where the laws of physics seem to be broken—cars roll uphill, and water flows against gravity. You can put your car in neutral on the hill and your car will mysteriously climb up the hill unaided.

Here's where the story gets spooky, locals say that the hill is cursed by the ghost of a woman who was wrongfully hanged during the days of the Wild West.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, one thing is for sure: this gravity hill is definitely mysterious!

The Perfect Halloween Road Trip Is Gravity Hill In Prosser Washington

The first thing you need to know about the Prosser gravity hill is that it's located on a very old road. The road is believed to be part of the original trail that wagon trains used when crossing Washington state during the 1800s. Could that be the reason the road has special powers?

Legend has it that a woman named Nellie was traveling west with her family on one of these wagon trains. Nellie was accused of being a witch by another traveler, and she was hanged from a tree near the road. Her body was left to rot, and her spirit still haunts the area to this day.

People say that if you visit the Prosser gravity hill, you can see Nellie's ghost standing at the bottom of the hill. Some say that her spirit causes cars to roll uphill, while others say that she haunts trees nearby.

There have even been reports of people seeing her face in the clouds! No matter what you believe, there's no denying that this gravity hill is spooky—and definitely worth checking out if you're ever in Washington state.

If you'd like to visit Gravity Hill in Prosser, you can check out the directions here.

