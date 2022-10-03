New Scam Uses Pasco PD!

A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD.

Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt.

The department was quick to point out it was not an official fundraiser.

Pasco PD mentioned in the post that their logo was "ripped off" and that the entity behind the T-shirt was trying to "make money off our community.