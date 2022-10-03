Sunday Morning DUI Rollover Injures 2 near Basin City

Drinking and driving often result in 'bad' results.

Two injured in Franklin County DUI rollover

Around 6:50 AM Sunday, October 2nd, Franklin County Deputies responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash near the intersection of Elbow and Sagehill Roads, about four miles north of Basin City.

The two occupants only sustained minor injuries, the car had apparently left the road, rolled in a field, and came to a stop on its wheels.

FCSO Deputies say the preliminary investigation resulted in the driver being investigated for DUI, they said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues, but no word if charges have been filed yet.