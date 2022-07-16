Target Practice Sparks Brush Fire in Benton County

(Benton County, WA) -- They learned first had, the dangers of shooting in dry, breezy conditions when a spark from target practice started a vegetation fire in Webber Canyon near County Well Road. According to officials the group first tried to put the fire out themselves. They were not able to, and had limited cell reception in the area so they drove until they had a better signal to call in the emergency. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Firefighters would to remind everyone to use extreme caution when recreation outdoors. They say it does not take a whole lot for dry grasses and shrubs to ignite in hot, dry conditions. Breezy winds can also carry embers, which allows fires to spread extremely fast.

