Take The Long Way Home Part of 64th Avenue Closed This Week

Major road work in Yakima this week may have you driving a new way to work or wherever you go in the west part of the city. Yakima city crews are busy this week with an asphalt grinding project that requires the temporary closure of a section of 64th Avenue Monday through Friday, May 8 – 12.

YOUR COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED ALL WEEK ON 64TH AVENUE

That means there's a major closure. 64th Avenue is currently closed between Nob Hill Boulevard and Washington Avenue 24 hours a day, May 8- through 12. That means a lot of traffic that usually travels that route will be redirected to other areas. If the closure is part of your commute give yourself some extra time for your new route this week.

IF YOU LIVE IN THE AREA YOU'LL BE ABLE TO GET TO YOUR HOME



A press release from the city says "access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible. Access will also be maintained to the shopping center in the project area and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the area if necessary.

REMEMBER SERIOUS CRASHES HAPPEN IN WORK ZONES SLOW DOWN

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles-per-hour.

The project may cause interruptions in scheduled refuse collection. Contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005 for more information.

As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.

For more information about the project, contact Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall at 509-576-6443.

