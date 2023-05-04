Take a Beak Inside This Year’s Leavenworth Bird Fest

Bird enthusiasts are invited to what will be the biggest Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest to date.

The Bird Fest occurs every 3rd weekend in May, and it's put on by the Wenatchee River Institute and North Central Washington Audubon Society.

More than 50 field trips are planned.

"Many are in Leavenworth. There's many in Wenatchee, there's some in Entiat and there's even one that goes as far as Ephrata. So, there's different field trips for many different people of all different skill levels." Wenatchee River Institute Outreach Manager Randee Zerger said.

You can also attend speaker events, activities for all ages and an open house at Wenatchee Valley College. The open house will be hosted by biology faculty Dr. Dan Stephens, who is receiving a Bird Fest Founders’ Award this year. He's also presenting his extensive collection of bird skins.

"Dr. Stephens has essentially been collecting many birds over the last 30 years and there's 460 specimens," Zerger said. "All these birds died of natural causes."

Bird Fest starts May 18th and goes four days.

Along with the field trips, there is a slew of other activities associated with Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest. A list of them and instructions on how to register can be found here.

