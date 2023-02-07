‘Suspicious’ Fire Torches Home near Warden, Total Loss

Fire guts home near Warden (GCSO) Fire guts home near Warden (GCSO) loading...

Grant County Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a large fire that gutted a home early Tuesday morning.

Two Fire Districts respond

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Warden Police did not say what time the fire was detected, but it was early Tuesday morning.

GCSO GCSO loading...

The home, located in the 21000 block of Road 9 southeast is just south of the town of Warden. According to the GCSO, Fire Districts 4 and 5 responded after a Warden Police Officer on patrol smelled a strong odor of smoke in the area.

Get our free mobile app

He called for the fire units after locating the home in flames. Fortunately, the home was unoccupied at the time, with no one living there.

No estimates yet on the damage, but it appears the home was completely gutted.