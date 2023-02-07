‘Suspicious’ Fire Torches Home near Warden, Total Loss
Grant County Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a large fire that gutted a home early Tuesday morning.
Two Fire Districts respond
The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Warden Police did not say what time the fire was detected, but it was early Tuesday morning.
The home, located in the 21000 block of Road 9 southeast is just south of the town of Warden. According to the GCSO, Fire Districts 4 and 5 responded after a Warden Police Officer on patrol smelled a strong odor of smoke in the area.
Get our free mobile app
He called for the fire units after locating the home in flames. Fortunately, the home was unoccupied at the time, with no one living there.
No estimates yet on the damage, but it appears the home was completely gutted.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.