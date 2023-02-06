Winning $750M Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington State

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's Lottery has confirmed a single ticket has hit all the correct numbers in the national Powerball jackpot drawing, to win an estimated $754-million. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.

It's not clear exactly where in Washington state the winning ticket was sold. If the winner takes the cash option, which is the more popular choice for winnings this size, they would net just over 400-million dollars before taxes. The win resets the jackpot to twenty million dollars, with the next drawing set for Thursday

