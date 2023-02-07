Study Finds Consumers Want Protein Source Transparency

Merck Animal Health recently announced the results of its first-ever consumer transparency research study. It finds that two-thirds of consumers say transparency in animal protein is extremely or very important. The study focused on consumers’ growing interest in transparency and its importance in purchasing decisions and brand trust.

For those that said transparency is extremely or very important, the reasons are personal, with health and nutrition topping that list. In addition, 86% of participants who said transparency is important also ranked traceability as extremely or very important, and 40% of those consumers said they want to know from where the livestock comes.

More than 50% of the respondents said they were willing to pay a 5% premium for transparency on the label and want more information than ever about how their food is grown and raised to make informed decisions at the grocery store.

