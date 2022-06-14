Suspects Strike Richland Police Officer With Car During Getaway

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police area asking for help finding two suspects after they hit an officer with their vehicle during a getaway Monday. Officers were following up on a report of theft along Queensgate Drive when the 26-year-old suspect Noah Detloff ran from police by getting into a vehicle with another driver. The officer was hit as they fled scene.





The officer was not seriously hurt, but did require some medical attention. If you have more information, call 509-628-0333.