Still No Arrests in Wenatchee Human Trafficking Case

Two suspects in connection with a human trafficking and prostitution case in Wenatchee are still on the loose.

A spokesperson with the Columbia River Drug Task Force says they have not been able to find 60-year-old Linhuin Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang of Tacoma.

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday at Lin Massage and Angel Massage and locations in Kennewick and Tacoma.

Detectives say evidence of financial records were seized, but the suspects were nowhere to be found.

Yan and Yang are charged with leading organized crime, promoting prostitution and money laundering.