‘Startled’ Suspect Highlights RPD’s Most Wanted Wednesday

Startled Man (RPD)

 

We will call him startled man.

Suspects are sought by Richland Police

The latest edition of Richland PD's Wanted Wednesday features five suspects. The first one, Startled Man, was captured on nighttime surveillance video, he's wanted in connection with residential burglary and multiple fraud cases.

 

RPD
Case two involves a multiple theft incident from the Richland Home Depot

 

RPD
Another one, featuring this female suspect, was a theft from Ulta Beauty on Queensgatge in Richland.

RPD
And finally, from February 26th of this year, these two are wanted for theft from the Fred Meyer store on Wellsian Way. Other than the Fred Meyer incident, no dates were given for the other cases.

 

RPD
Anyone who may have information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

