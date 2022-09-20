Spider Season is Here, Beware of Dangerous Spiders in Washington!

Are there any venomous spiders in Washington?

via GIPHY

Get our free mobile app

According to the WA State Department of health, these are the spiders to be concerned about:

Nearly all spiders are venomous to some extent, yet very few are harmful to people. There are two spiders of medical significance in Washington, the black widow spider, and the yellow sac spider. Although spiders usually are not aggressive, bites can happen when they become trapped or accidentally disturbed.

How can you recognize a black recluse spider and where are they found?

Canva Canva loading...

Black widow spiders are common to eastern Washington. Adult female black widows have dangerous venom, but will often try to escape rather than bite unless guarding their eggs. Female black widows are normally shiny black with a red hourglass marking on the underside of their abdomen. The marking can also be yellowish-orange and its shape can vary, resembling an hourglass, two marks, or a single dot. The body of an adult female is relatively large, about a half-inch long. Black widow spiders prefer dark undisturbed areas, such as woodpiles, bales of hay, water meter boxes, under eaves, and fences. Indoors, they may be found in undisturbed, cluttered areas in basements, crawl spaces, or unused areas of garages. Female black widows build messy-looking webs in or behind objects in secluded and protected locations.

What about the yellow sac? Where are they found?

attachment-Yellow sac loading...

Yellow sac spiders (Cheiracanthium species) are found in eastern Washington and in the Seattle area. Their body is small, about a quarter to a half-inch long. Yellow sac spiders can be yellow, white, or even greenish, and their legs and upper body darker than the abdomen. These spiders can bite when trapped against a person's skin in clothing or bedding. Yellow sac spiders are mainly garden-dwellers in the warm season, but can make their way indoors in the fall. They move quickly, and are good climbers. Indoors, they are often found along walls and ceilings. Instead of webs, yellow sac spiders build small silken sacs where they hide during the daytime. Outdoors, the sacs may be found under planters, firewood, and in curled up leaves. In homes, the sacs can be found in the corners of walls and ceilings, behind shelves and pictures, and along windowsills.

Read more about spiders and how to deal with them, here.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.