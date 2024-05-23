KPD Issues Citation to Driver for Excessive Speed on City Street
On Thursday Kennewick Police stopped a speeding vehicle on a city street.
The KPD Traffic unit was conducting speed enforcement in areas where people often report speeding vehicles. A Traffic Officer was on 10th Avenue and Union Street when a sedan was spotted weaving in and out of heavy traffic at a high rate of speed.
The driver was traveling at a much faster speed than the posted 35 mph limit.
How fast was the vehicle going? The Traffic Officer's radar indicated the sedan was traveling at 67 mph!! That's 32 mph faster than the 35 mph limit. The driver was cited for reckless driving.
Why is someone driving 67 mph on a city street?
There is NO excuse. Speeding is a type of aggressive driving behavior. Speeding puts EVERYONE in danger. Not only the life of the speeder, but also all the people on the road around them. Other passengers in the speeding vehicle, pedestrians on the street, bicyclists, other vehcles on the roadway, EVERYONE is in danger of being injured, or worse, killed.
According to the NHTSA, speeding killed 12, 151 people in 2022.
Speeding can do damage that’s beyond repair. When you drive over the speed limit, even by a little bit, you put yourself and everyone on the road in danger. The result could be a serious injury or deadly crash. Know that speeding is illegal and affects everyone on the road.
Some tips for when you encounter a speeding vehicle on the road:
• If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by.
• Give speeding drivers plenty of space. Speeding drivers may lose control of their vehicle more easily.
• Adjust your driving accordingly. Speeding is tied to aggressive driving. If a speeding driver is tailgating you or trying to engage you in risky driving, use judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way.
• Call the police if you believe a driver is following you or harassing you.
