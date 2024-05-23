FBI Probing Suspected Kidnapping of Washington Teen in Mexico

The FBI is askling for your help to locate a teen missing from Des Moines.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery Shelbie Lynn Dwyer. The teen told her family she was leaving on a trip to Mexico.

On March 25th, 2023, Shelbie was 17 when she voluntarily left Washington with a friend. They traveled in a car to Mexico.

Shelbie Dwyer maintained contact with her family sporadically until March 29th, 2023.

Authoriities believe Shelbie traveled to Tijuana. From there, she likely traveled by plane to Sinaloa, with a layover in Guadalajara, eventually landing in Culiacan.

Dwyer was last believed to have been in the area of Guamuchil, Sinaloa, Mexico, on or around March 29, 2023. She has not been heard from since that time.

And, at that time, the U.S. State Department had a travel advisory warning of violent crime and kidnappings in the area.

Shelbie has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has several tattoos.

The tattoos are of a rose on her right hand, a design on her righr middle finger, and the word "Blessed" is located on here right forearm.

If you have any information about Shelbie's wherabouts, you're asked to contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

