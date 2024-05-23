Washington DUI Driver Passes Cop Speeding & Insists He’s Sober

There is a lot of stupidity in this story, just to warn you in case you are allergic to stupid.

DUI Driver Proves How Drunk He Is to Washington State Trooper

"Stupid is as stupid does." - Forrest Gump

In all the years I have been writing, this has to be one of the dumbest strings of events to get caught doing something illegal I have ever seen. The Washington State Patrol shared a story on social media about a recent DUI driver they encountered while on patrol this morning (Thursday, May 23, 2024). Washington State Patrol Trooper Bivins was on shift patrolling I-82 near Grandview, Washington when he was passed by another vehicle driving at 95 mph. The Trooper caught up to the light blue Honda Civic and engaged a traffic stop by turning on his emergency lights across from the weigh station at Wine Country Road.

95 MPH DUI Driver Had Just Used a Breathalizer on Self & Failed

The driver of the blue Honda Civic pulled over near the I-82 sign for the VVCC Grandview Campus and even admitted to just been drinking. The driver explained that he was "Ok because he used a PBT (breathalizer) on himself and it was a .100." The problem is the man was obviously too drunk to realize the limit was .080 which is below the BAC he tested before he left. PBT testing yourself is a good idea if you have stopped drinking for an hour or more before driving. Anyone who just finished drinking and tests themselves immediately will test lower than they actually are while on the road because the last alcohol they drank hasn't hit their system yet. This unnamed genius obviously did't understand that, but was enlightened and arrested for DUI.