Hermiston Kid's Fishing Derby in June at McNary Ponds

On June 1st, the Parks and Rec department is hold their Hermiston Kids Fishing Derby. This event will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at McNary Ponds, near the McNary Dam. The Kids Fishing Derby is designed for children aged 2-11, with parents welcome to help their children. This event is free and promises a day of excitement and family fun.

Fishing Fun in Hermiston a

According to organizers, anglers will have the chance to cast their lines into the well-stocked waters of McNary Ponds and try their luck at catching one of over 2,500 fish! Each young angler must reel in their fish, with a limit of three fish per child. They can choose to keep or release their catches. Prizes will be awarded to those who catch tagged fish, adding excitement to the event.

Kids Fishing Derby in Hermiston Event Details

When: June 1st, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Where: McNary Ponds - McNary Dam

Who: Children aged 2-11 (Parents welcome to assist)