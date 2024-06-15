Meet Lucky…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

This week's Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lucky. Lucky is a remarkable 6-year-old Samoyed mix whose story is one of overcoming adversity. Lucky's journey began when he arrived at the shelter from a loving home that, unfortunately, found themselves unexpectedly unable to care for him.

Despite his loving background, Lucky faced a challenging situation upon arrival at TCAS. He had an injured paw from an altercation with another dog. Understandably, it left him feeling unsettled and apprehensive.

During Lucky's initial days with the staff and volunteers, he had some challenges connecting due to the trauma he experienced. An abundance of love, plenty of treats, and dedicated care, Lucky regained his ability to trust. It's truly heartwarming to witness the positive impact of compassion and patience.

Lucky's compatibility with cats or other small pets is unknown as he was an only pet. The staff at TCAS believe he could potentially live with other dogs, but he might be happiest as the sole fur-child in a loving home. All animals at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, including Lucky, are available for adoption for just $50. They come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Meet and greets with prospective adopters' current dogs is required to ensure compatibility. No appointments are necessary; the shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

You can visit TCAS website to see all of the pets that are currently available for adoption. Like the handsome Lucky, they are all looking for their furever homes.